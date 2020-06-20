Trump Fires U.S. Attorney Who Was Working On Investigations Into Rudy Giuliani

“I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney. I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position,” Berman said Friday.

In his announcement of the firing, Barr claimed Berman was trying to create a “public spectacle.”

“Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service,” Barr said in a statement Saturday. “Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so.”

Berman was investigating Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, for his work in Ukraine to aid Trump’s reelection campaign.

Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss will now become the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.