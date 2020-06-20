Trump Fires U.S. Attorney Who Was Working On Investigations Into Rudy Giuliani

A top U.S. attorney who had been looking into President Donald Trump’s associates and business dealings has been fired.
Trump removed Geoffrey Berman, the top prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, on Saturday after Berman made clear he wouldn’t step down from his position.
On Friday, Attorney General William Barr announced that Berman was resigning. Just hours later, Berman denied the claim in a statement, saying he only learned of the supposed resignation through Barr’s press release.
“I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney. I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position,” Berman said Friday.
In his announcement of the firing, Barr claimed Berman was trying to create a “public spectacle.”
“Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service,” Barr said in a statement Saturday. “Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so.”
Berman was investigating Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, for his work in Ukraine to aid Trump’s reelection campaign.
Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss will now become the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
This is a developing story.