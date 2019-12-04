Trump Administration Finalizing First Food Benefit Cut

Hundreds of thousands of Americans could lose access to food benefits under a policy change the Trump administration is set to finalize this week.

Republicans call it a “work requirement,” but most people affected by the change will simply lose their food benefits.

It’s the first of three big changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program the Trump administration is pursuing through regulation after Congress rejected significant cuts last year. Together, the changes would reduce enrollment by more than 3 million. More than 36 million Americans in 18 million households currently receive monthly SNAP benefits on debit cards that can be used for food in grocery stores.

The rule set to be finalized this month would take away state flexibility to waive a three-month time limit for SNAP beneficiaries who aren’t elderly and who don’t have children or disabilities, or about 7% of recipients.

The Department of Agriculture, which oversees the program, estimated earlier this year that about 755,000 fewer Americans would receive benefits under the proposed regulation in 2020. That’s about two-thirds of people who would be subjected to the new work requirement and about 2% of projected enrollment.

States can waive the work requirement for able-bodied adults without dependents in areas with above-average unemployment rates. Since the national rate has been below 5% for several years, Republicans have complained that too many areas have waivers, and that food benefits stop people from taking low-paying jobs.

A key part of the rule would disallow states to waive the work requirement unless the local jobless rate is at least 7%. The requirement allows able-bodied adults only three months of benefits in a three-year period unless they prove to the state government they work at least 20 hours per week.

Of the SNAP recipients who would be affected by the new regulation, 97% live in poverty and 81% live alone, according to an analysis published in March by Mathematica Policy Research.

Once it’s been finalized, the rule should take effect early next year. Democrats in Congress have already said they’ll sue to block the regulation, and anti-hunger advocacy groups have said they’ll sue as well.

In a civil rights analysis, the USDA said the rule had “the potential for disparately impacting certain protected groups due to factors affecting rates of employment of members of these groups,” but that “mitigation strategies” would reduce the impact.