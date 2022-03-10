Trump Fundraises For New Jet After Emergency Plane Landing

Former President Donald Trump appears to be fundraising for a new plane after his private jet made an emergency landing over the weekend.

Trump’s Save America PAC sent an email on Wednesday titled “Update: Trump Force One” that discussed the construction of a new plane, several news outlets reported.

Advertisement

The email was sent out hours after news surfaced that a private plane carrying Trump from New Orleans to Mar-a-Lago had to make an emergency landing Saturday after an engine failure, Insider reported.

“I have a very important update on my plane, but I need to trust that you won’t share it with anyone,” wrote Trump in the email, according to Newsweek. “My team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One.”

“The construction of this plane has been under wraps — not even the fake news media knows about it — and I can’t wait to unveil it for everyone to see,” it continued.

The email reportedly allowed recipients to “see” the new plane if they clicked an embedded link. The link actually directed to a donation page with the option to give between $5 and $2,000 to the Save America JFC PAC.

Advertisement

Trump’s personal and customized Boeing 757 was his pride and joy, serving often as a promotional ploy during his 2016 presidential campaign. Last March, CNN reported that it was in disrepair in a small New York airport about 60 miles from Manhattan, after sitting there unused since Trump’s inauguration.

Trump said in May that the plane was “now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year.”