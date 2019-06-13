GOP Senator Blocks Bill Requiring Campaigns To Report Offers Of Foreign Help To FBI

Blackburn objected to the legislation, however, arguing that it would pose an “overbroad” burden on campaigns. The senator claimed that it would apply to campaign workers on “so many different levels” ― from vendors to door knockers to phone bankers. And she said she worried about how the bill would affect Dreamers ― undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children ― who sign up to volunteer for political campaigns.

Blackburn added that, of course, “no one wants foreign interference of any type” in U.S. elections.

Warner responded by calling his colleague’s reading of the bill “not accurate.”

“The only thing that would have to be reported is if the agent of a foreign government or national offered something that was already prohibited,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also weighed in after Blackburn’s objection, calling it “disgraceful” that “our Republican friends cower before this president when they know that the things he does severely damage democracy.”