Trump's 'Big' Press Conference At Four Seasons Total Landscaping Sows Confusion

Less than an hour before news broke that Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump announced that his legal team would be holding a press conference at “Four Seasons” in Philadelphia.

Trump, a hotelier at heart, announces a press conference at Philadelphia's "Four Seasons" at 11, before specifying it's at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/HmTIPeukNG — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 7, 2020

While many people assumed he meant the event would be held at a luxury hotel, the president clarified that the “big press conference” would take place at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a landscaping company located on an industrial street.

Just in case there was any remaining confusion, the Four Seasons Hotel quickly confirmed that the press conference would not be happening on its premises, and that it has “no relation” to the landscaping company.

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

People on Twitter commented on the strange venue choice and the absurdity of the confusion caused by Trump’s initial tweet.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is the most 30 Rock joke of the entire election cycle — Evan Rytlewski (@Evanryt) November 7, 2020

the switcheroo from the four seasons hotel to “four seasons total landscaping” feels like an metaphor for the president’s standing in the Pa tally as the week has progressed https://t.co/lkCTtWguge — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 7, 2020

YOU'VE BEEN REPLACED BY FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING pic.twitter.com/0e5yb9z8qC — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) November 7, 2020

Waiting for announcement that owner of Four Seasons Total Landscaping is now head of nukes stockpile https://t.co/R4CE2dzYsZ — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) November 7, 2020

I’ve arrived at Four Seasons Landscaping. It’s next to an adult book store called Fantasy Island. pic.twitter.com/hMy9JP8X5R — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) November 7, 2020

Four Seasons // Four Seasons Landscaping pic.twitter.com/v0ekd6A6VR — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 7, 2020

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is like a business Michael Scott would’ve started. https://t.co/q9ialyLsXt — D. Lo (@lilthoughts17) November 7, 2020

When the history books look back at this period, the first sentence should be: “It started with a ride down an escalator and ended with a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping.” — Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) November 7, 2020

The event largely was overshadowed by the news of Biden being projected to win the presidential election, with some reporters leaving before the delayed press conference began.

