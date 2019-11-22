It’s no shocker that President Donald Trump isn’t fond of George Conway, his constant Twitter critic and husband of White House strategist Kellyanne Conway.
What is shocking is how far he was willing to go to express his displeasure during his already careening “Fox & Friends” interview on Friday morning.
It began when co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked the president about George Conway’s recent assertion that Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was setting herself up to be Trump’s next vice president.
“First of all, Kellyanne is great,” Trump said. “She is married to a total whack job. She must have done some number on him. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to that guy because I don’t even know him. I met him for a second.
The president continued to throw his loyal adviser’s husband and marriage under the bus.
“He’s got to be some kind of a nutjob because she must have done some bad things to him because that guy is crazy,” Trump said.
Eventually, he got around to saying, “Mike Pence is a great vice president — he’s our man.”
George Conway responded to the president’s remarks with two tweets suggesting that people consider Trump’s legacy.
The exchange can be watched here, and also below thanks to Haley, who, in a master class on shade, posted it on Twitter, making sure, of course, to “thank” the president for “putting the silly rumors to rest.”