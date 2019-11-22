It’s no shocker that President Donald Trump isn’t fond of George Conway, his constant Twitter critic and husband of White House strategist Kellyanne Conway.

What is shocking is how far he was willing to go to express his displeasure during his already careening “Fox & Friends” interview on Friday morning.

It began when co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked the president about George Conway’s recent assertion that Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was setting herself up to be Trump’s next vice president.

“First of all, Kellyanne is great,” Trump said. “She is married to a total whack job. She must have done some number on him. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to that guy because I don’t even know him. I met him for a second.

The president continued to throw his loyal adviser’s husband and marriage under the bus.

“He’s got to be some kind of a nutjob because she must have done some bad things to him because that guy is crazy,” Trump said.

Eventually, he got around to saying, “Mike Pence is a great vice president — he’s our man.”

George Conway responded to the president’s remarks with two tweets suggesting that people consider Trump’s legacy.

I have little doubt that, within the lifespans of many reading this tweet, students throughout the world will learn in their history books that a deeply psychologically unwell man—also a criminal—was president of the United States in the late 2010s. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 22, 2019

Many of those young people will see and hear clips of that man, like his interview on Fox & Friends this morning. And they will shake their heads in virtual disbelief. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 22, 2019

The exchange can be watched here, and also below thanks to Haley, who, in a master class on shade, posted it on Twitter, making sure, of course, to “thank” the president for “putting the silly rumors to rest.”

Thank you President Trump for putting the silly rumors to rest. As I’ve said from day one, I look forward to supporting President @realDonaldTrump and @VP Pence in the next election. pic.twitter.com/lGFEDpHBOx — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 22, 2019