Trump Tells 'Fox & Friends' He Has His Own Jackie O: 'It's Called Melania'

President Donald Trump called into “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning and compared his wife, first lady Melania Trump, to former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Donald Trump: "We have our own Jackie O today, it's called Melania. Melania. We'll call it Melania T!" pic.twitter.com/qJgGIw7F8j — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 14, 2019

Trump made the comparison in response to his decision to change the paint color on Air Force One. The baby blue color Onassis picked in the 1960s will become navy with a red stripe “on the next version of the presidential aircraft due to enter service in 2024,” according to The Associated Press.

“You know the baby blue doesn’t fit with us. People get used to something, but ... That was Jackie O and that’s good, but we have our own Jackie O today, it’s called Melania. Melania. We’ll call it Melania T,” said Trump.

“By the way, people love her. She gets no credit from the media, but she gets credit from the people,” he added.

The moment caught attention on social media for Trump’s use of the word “it” in reference to Melania as well as the comparison to Jackie O. Here’s what people were saying:

Jackie O visiting suffering children



vs.



Melania visiting suffering children pic.twitter.com/eFhuBjcCJE — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 14, 2019

don't sleep on donald trump calling his wife an "it" https://t.co/6LGmgdkdTh — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 14, 2019

Melania is NO Jackie O.



Jackie O would NEVER wear something like this.👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/zNiwfJPWDa — Keisha Lenee (@remizmomma) June 14, 2019

Trump tells Fox today that Melania is the “new Jackie O”. And we should start referring to her as Melania T. pic.twitter.com/hTwhzKeoEP — The Executive Tea (@executive_tea) June 14, 2019

“We have our own Jackie O today, it's called Melania." He called her “it”. IT!!! pic.twitter.com/13cCAA95jc — Dr. Matthew Schabath (@MatthewSchabath) June 14, 2019

Discussing how he plans to undo the blue design of Air Force One that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis created with professional designers in 1962, Trump says Melania is “the new Jackie O” and then calls his wife an “it.” https://t.co/no1k73RTUU — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 14, 2019

Please stop comparing Melania to Jackie O.



Jacqueline Kennedy was the First Lady, not the Third Lady. pic.twitter.com/uvEZuFt9St — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 14, 2019

and the "it" was weird, too. https://t.co/SZMEakX43Q — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 14, 2019

I feel disrespected 😭 Trump really thinks Melania is today’s Jackie O. Put some respect on Jackie Kennedy’s name pic.twitter.com/xNLBRkHY8t — Kaliforniaaa (@FearlessBellaxx) June 14, 2019

He called his wife "it" https://t.co/glKvr83ccG — Melanie Fineman (@mnfineman) June 14, 2019