Trump Tells 'Fox & Friends' He Has His Own Jackie O: 'It's Called Melania'

President Donald Trump called into “Fox & Friends” on Friday morning and compared his wife, first lady Melania Trump, to former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
Trump made the comparison in response to his decision to change the paint color on Air Force One. The baby blue color Onassis picked in the 1960s will become navy with a red stripe “on the next version of the presidential aircraft due to enter service in 2024,” according to The Associated Press.
“You know the baby blue doesn’t fit with us. People get used to something, but ... That was Jackie O and that’s good, but we have our own Jackie O today, it’s called Melania. Melania. We’ll call it Melania T,” said Trump.
“By the way, people love her. She gets no credit from the media, but she gets credit from the people,” he added.
