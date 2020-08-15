Trump Rips 'Politically Correct' Fox News As No 'Big Deal' This Election

Donald Trump and Fox News may have been thick as thieves last election, but not this time, the president grumbled on Twitter.
He scorched the right-leaning news operation from his Bedminster golf course on Friday as “politically correct” and said it’s “no longer the big deal” this time around.
But the biggest difference this election, according to Trump, is that his former rival Hillary Clinton “was much smarter and sharper than Slow Joe” Biden, who has graduated from Trump’s last school-boy nickname, “Sleepy Joe.”
And there’s even more “ENTHUSIASM” now, Trump insisted.
Twitter critics came up with a few other campaign differences — and had some ideas about “smart” candidates and campaign “enthusiasm.”
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter