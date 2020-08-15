Trump Rips 'Politically Correct' Fox News As No 'Big Deal' This Election

Donald Trump and Fox News may have been thick as thieves last election, but not this time, the president grumbled on Twitter.

He scorched the right-leaning news operation from his Bedminster golf course on Friday as “politically correct” and said it’s “no longer the big deal” this time around.

The biggest difference between the Presidential Race in 2020 and that of 2016 is the 2016 candidate, Crooked Hillary Clinton, was much smarter and sharper than Slow Joe, we have even more ENTHUSIASM now, and @FoxNews has become politically correct and no longer the big deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

But the biggest difference this election, according to Trump, is that his former rival Hillary Clinton “was much smarter and sharper than Slow Joe” Biden, who has graduated from Trump’s last school-boy nickname, “Sleepy Joe.”

And there’s even more “ENTHUSIASM” now, Trump insisted.

Twitter critics came up with a few other campaign differences — and had some ideas about “smart” candidates and campaign “enthusiasm.”

The biggest difference between 2016 and 2020 is that as an incumbent “President”, you’re now DIRECTLY responsible for the destruction, deaths and division in our country. You can’t blame anybody else. #TrumpFailedAmerica #TrumpVirus — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) August 14, 2020

The biggest difference in 2020 is that Trump needs to sabotage the USPS to pull off this election. #SaveTheUSPS — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) August 14, 2020

The biggest difference between the Presidential Race in 2020 and that of 2016 is that Trump completely destroyed our country, told Americans to inject bleach to kill the coronavirus, and even promoted whacked out doctors preaching about Demon Semen and hydroxychloroquine. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 14, 2020

Person - Woman - Man - Camera - TVpic.twitter.com/ry39BUnk7m — Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) August 15, 2020

