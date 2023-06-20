Tongues wagged on social media, morning television and even Fox News after the network aired Bret Baier’s interview with former President Donald Trump on Monday.

During the sit-down — Trump’s first since getting hit with federal charges earlier this month — the Fox News host pressed Trump to explain details from the grand jury’s 37-count indictment, which stemmed from his handling of sensitive documents after leaving the White House.

Trump addressed specific claims from the indictment with rambling answers, which Fox News analyst Brit Hume later characterized as verging on “incoherent.”

At one point, Baier confronted Trump about a July 2021 recording from a meeting in which the former president acknowledged holding on to a classified document about a potential attack on Iran, seemingly contradicting his defense that he declassified everything he took.

Trump’s answer was difficult to decipher, but he initially said that he couldn’t declassify it “because I wasn’t president” at the time, echoing what he said in the recording. He then pivoted to saying that “there was no document” at all.

“Well that’s that,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tweeted, sharing a clip of that exchange. “Trump just confessed to Fox News that he stole and shared classified materials.”

Well that’s that. Trump just confessed to Fox News that he stole and shared classified materials. https://t.co/W35ZgpT0V9 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 19, 2023

Other critics, commentators and legal experts also weighed in, estimating that Trump’s attorneys probably weren’t too pleased with the performance.

“It seems like deputy special counsel Bret Baier filleted the defendant today,” conservative attorney George Conway joked.

How excited are Trump's lawyers that he's answering questions about his 37 felony counts like he's on the stand and Bret Baier is the prosecutor? https://t.co/sJF3YMu2Ql — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 19, 2023

This Trump/@BretBaier interview…wow.



Did his lawyers approve it? Either way, hard to see them being able to entice anyone competent to join the team after this… — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 19, 2023

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Mika Brzezinski said the interview “did not go well for the former president,” describing it as “incoherent and possibly incriminating.”

“Trump bounced between defenses there,” Brzezinski said. “Sometimes saying the documents had been declassified, sometimes saying there were no documents at all.”

The “Morning Joe” hosts, along with numerous others, also praised Baier for his handling of the interview.

You can't watch this interview between the disgraced former president and @BretBaier and not conclude something profound has changed in Trump's relationship with the most important right wing media outlet. (Also Bret did an excellent job and deserves real credit for this.) https://t.co/wUoSZcViAZ — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 20, 2023

I give it up to Bret Baier. Credit where credit is due. He came prepared, asked the right questions, pinned him down, didn’t let him wiggle away & deflect. That was how to interview Trump. The other right-wing shills who interview him should watch and be ashamed for being hacks. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 19, 2023

