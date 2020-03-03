Trump's Fox News Feud Deepens As He Slams 'Politically Correct' Network

President Donald Trump accused Fox News, his one-time favorite network, of turning “politically correct” on Monday.

The conservative cable channel routinely features coverage favorable to Trump and his administration. However, the president wasn’t happy with it for hosting Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Monday night.

“He’s being interviewed tonight on Fox. Can you believe it? Fox!” Trump said at a campaign rally in North Carolina. “They want to be politically correct, they end up interviewing more Democrats than Republicans, I don’t know what’s going on with Fox.”

Trump frequently praises many people who work at the network, including the morning show “Fox & Friends” and evening opinion hosts, such as Sean Hannity. But he has routinely raged at the network for reporting on, for example, polls that showed him behind Democratic rivals or legal analysis critical of him and his administration.

In January, Trump asked, “What the hell has happened” to Fox News, and called the network “pathetic” after an interview with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). Last year, Trump said there was “something going on” at Fox and that he was “not happy” with the network after it released a poll showing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with a 12-point lead. And in December, he warned the network that “only pro Trump Fox shows do well.”