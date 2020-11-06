Trump Is Deliberately Eroding Faith In Democracy. The GOP Is Helping.

When the history books are written, they will reflect that Donald Trump did everything he could to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election as he headed toward a resounding loss.

It should not be lost in those pages that elected Republican leaders went right along with his lies.

As outrageous as Trump’s behavior has been in the days after the Nov. 3 election, he’s been signaling for months that he would do anything, even lie and cheat, to stay in office. He’s falsely claimed mail-in ballots lead to widespread fraud. His campaign engaged in voter intimidation. He preemptively refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power. He openly encouraged people to carry out political violence on his behalf. He vowed legal challenges to prevent states from counting ballots after Election Day.



What is arguably more alarming is that Trump’s efforts to undermine people’s faith in the election are being echoed by GOP leaders in Congress, longtime politicians who know the president is being dishonest. They simply care more about not upsetting Trump’s base of supporters for their own political purposes.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the chairman of the Judiciary Committee and a longtime ally to Trump, refused on Thursday to dismiss the idea that the Pennsylvania legislature should ignore its election results and appoint pro-Trump electors anyway, based on false conspiracy theories about fraud. His comments came as Democratic nominee Joe Biden pulled ahead in the pivotal state as more ballots were counted.

“Everything should be on the table,” Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake,” he added, without citing any evidence that “dead people” and people who do not live in Pennsylvania have cast ballots there.

Jim Bourg / Reuters Sens. Ted Cruz (D-Texas) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are among the top Republicans fueling President Donald Trump's lies about fraud in the presidential election, setting a dangerous precedent.

Later in the same program, Graham’s colleague from Texas — and the runner-up in the 2016 presidential primary — joined the GOP delegitimization campaign.

“I am angry. The American people are right to be angry. We need observers. Now,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said while tweeting a clip of himself fuming on Fox News that Democrats are being “lawless” and trying to “steal the election” in Pennsylvania.

But there is no evidence of poll watchers being denied access to ballot counting there. In fact, people on the scene said poll watchers there have had access all along.

“The President and his campaign representatives had falsely claimed throughout the day that their representatives were not allowed in the room. But their counsel admitted at the hearing, after questions from the court, that they had several representatives in the room,” reads a statement Thursday from Philadelphia’s bipartisan Commission on Elections.

“In fact, they had at least 19 party representatives as observers in the Convention Center this afternoon, and more than 15 in the room while the case was being heard this evening.”

The second-ranked Republican in Congress, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), straight-up lied that Trump had already won the election and dangerously urged his supporters to reject the legitimacy of the result if Biden wins.

“President Trump won this election,” McCarthy falsely stated in a Thursday interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “Everyone who’s listening: Do not be quiet. Do not be silent about this. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes.”

Even after it became clear that Biden was on the verge of locking up the election by winning Pennsylvania, McCarthy insisted that people keep fighting the result.

“Far from over,” the GOP leader tweeted Friday afternoon. “Republicans will not back down from this battle.”

Tom Williams via Getty Images "President Trump won the election," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy claimed. This is a lie.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) responded Friday with laughter and a request that people read his Twitter feed when asked about Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud.

“I sent out a tweet this morning that covers my thoughts about the national situation,” McConnell told Kentucky reporters. “I’ve covered the subject already this morning.”

His tweet didn’t say much, other than “every legal vote should be counted” ― a phrase Republicans like McCarthy are using to suggest that this isn’t already happening, which it is. McConnell also said that all sides should be able to observe the process, which, again, is already happening.

Meanwhile, Trump campaign surrogates like former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grennell are holding public events in key areas like Las Vegas, where ballots are still being counted, to whip up crowds of die-hard Trump supporters with false claims of voter fraud and a lack of election observers. (Grenell fled in a van on Thursday when reporters asked for evidence of his claims).

Every day that passes with no official result and with Republicans making outlandish claims about the process, more pro-Trump demonstrators appear on the streets outside state capitols and ballot-counting centers. The FBI and Philadelphia police arrested two armed men Thursday night who reportedly had plans to attack the counting center in that city.

This is both predictable and yet alarming. Dr. Pippa Norris on Republicans lying about voter fraud to help Trump

It’s difficult to gauge how damaging this nonsense will ultimately be for America’s democratic institutions and people’s faith in them. But there’s reason to be concerned about GOP leaders demonstrating loyalty to Trump above all else ― a red flag of creeping authoritarianism, said Dr. Pippa Norris, the Paul F. McGuire Lecturer in Comparative Politics at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and director of The Electoral Integrity Project. She said it reflects a growing trend of Republicans trying to manipulate rules to their partisan advantage.

“This is both predictable and yet alarming,” Norris said in an email. “During the last decade, even before Trump, the Republican Party has moved towards authoritarian values, challenging basic democratic norms and principles.”

Steven Levitsky, the author of “How Democracies Die,” a modern history of healthy democracies that slid into autocracy, said he has been worried for months about this very scenario playing out: Republicans lining up behind Trump’s fraud claims in a close election.

But now, he says, he’s not so worried. He points to the fact that at least some Republican leaders have publicly pushed back on Trump’s claims of fraud, like Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.), Pat Toomey (Pa.) and Mitt Romney (Utah).

“Even the behavior of Fox News suggests to me that the Republicans may not be prepared to make this jump,” said Levitsky, referring to Fox News calling Arizona for Biden, even as Trump protests. “Some [Republicans] obviously will, but if the party splits and key players defect, Trump will get nowhere.”

Asked if it is alarming to him nonetheless to see people like McConnell and McCarthy, the top Republicans in the House and Senate, parroting the president’s lies about fraud, Levitsky said he isn’t losing sleep over it.

“I don’t think Trump has the capacity to pull it off,” he added. “So far, his efforts have been pathetic.”

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost