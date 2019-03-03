Trump Vows Executive Order On College 'Free Speech,' Threatens Funding

President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to roll out an executive order to protect free speech on college campuses, threatening to revoke federal funding from those that don’t support it.

He made the announcement during his two-hour speech on the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. The White House has not yet released any further details on Trump’s forthcoming order, and the timeline for the action remains unclear.

Today at @CPAC, @realdonaldtrump announced his plan to sign an executive order requiring public colleges to support free speech if they want to keep their federal research dollars!



Thank you for protecting our First Amendment right, President Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZFwjhtnImz — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) March 2, 2019

Just before he broke the news, Trump invited University of California, Berkeley student Hayden Williams up to join him on the stage. Williams was shoved and punched in the face last month while recruiting peers for a conservative organization.

For a few moments, Trump gave him the podium to speak.

“If these socialist progressives had their way, they would put our Constitution through the paper shredder in a heartbeat,” he said, rallying conservatives to keep “exposing these liberal abuses to the public.”

“If you keep defending us, we’ll keep defending you,” he told Trump.

Returning to the podium, the president then praised Williams, appearing to liken him to famed boxer Muhammad Ali.

“He took a hard punch in the face for all of us,” Trump said of the student. “Remember that.”

Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro later offered her kudos to the president in a speech of her own while clapping and declaring, “That’s right! Play hardball with the money, baby!”

.@JudgeJeanine gives kudos to @realDonaldTrump for the promise he made to sign an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech in order to receive federal dollars. #CPAC2019 #WhatMakesAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/nzE5VoQ1MO — CPAC 2019 (@CPAC) March 2, 2019

While the president has suggested that free speech is under threat on college campuses, a Vox report last August showed that it’s not the crisis it’s chalked up to be, and liberals have been targeted too.

According to Georgetown University’s Free Speech Tracker, which evaluated more than 90 incidents of attempted free speech suppression, roughly two-thirds of which occurred at colleges, there were “many incidents, generally less well-publicized, where lower-profile scholars, speakers, or students who could be considered to be on the left have been silenced or shut down.”