Trump Fumes Following Cohen Testimony: Mueller Investigation 'Bulls**t'

President Donald Trump responded to his former personal attorney flipping on him, testifying before Congress, and working with special counsel Robert Mueller by calling the investigations into his campaign and Russia “bullshit.”

In a typically long, rambling, off-script speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday, Trump said Mueller has “perhaps the worst reputation of any human being I have ever seen.” (Mueller’s reputation in Washington is generally considered sterling.)

Trump hit all his usual marks: Former FBI Director James Comey is a liar, the investigation into the president is nothing more than a “witch hunt,” and those who dare oppose him are “sick people.”

But he was perhaps more emboldened to attack those investigating him after his former attorney Michael Cohen delivered scathing remarks to Congress this week in which he called the president a racist liar who facilitated paying hush money to women he had affairs with.

Trump says "bullshit."



“Now we have people that lost, and unfortunately you put the wrong people in a couple of positions and they leave people for a long time that shouldn’t be there, and all of a sudden they’re trying to take you out with bullshit,” Trump said to cheers. “With bullshit.”

For all Trump’s talk about a “witch hunt,” Mueller seems to have nabbed a lot of witches: 37, to be exact, including Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort and former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.