GOP Senators Shrug As Trump Plans To Host G-7 Summit At His Own Resort

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters during a press briefing on Thursday that the Trump National Doral is the “best place” to host the summit, dismissing concerns that the president would personally profit by doing so.

“This was by far and away the best choice,” Mulvaney claimed, noting the administration considered other options for the event.

But Blumenthal argued that the issue of whether Trump profits from the move or does not is irrelevant given that the emoluments clause does not specifically mention “profit,” and because of the president’s refusal to release his tax returns.

“The question is not profit. It’s money and payments. And we’ll never know whether there is profit because it’s not a public corporation and he’s not releasing his tax returns,” he added.