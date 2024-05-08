Trump Risks Fresh Gag Order Violation With Tirade At Judges, 'Sleazebags' And 'Lowlifes'

Former President Donald Trump has risked the wrath of his hush money trial judge after railing against “sleazebags, lowlifes, and grifters” who “say absolutely anything that they want” in an apparent attack on witnesses.
Despite a gag order restricting what Trump can say about witnesses and jurors, the presumptive 2024 GOP nominee bemoaned on social media Wednesday that he has to “listen to lies and false statements” be made against him without being able to respond. Trump also called New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan “corrupt and highly conflicted.”
Trump didn’t mention any witnesses by name, but his rant arrived one day after testimony from adult film star Stormy Daniels that lifted the lid on the pair’s alleged relationship.
A transcript from Tuesday’s session showed that Merchan spoke with Trump’s attorney to warn him his client was verging on witness intimidation during Daniels’ testimony.
Earlier this week, Trump was found in contempt of court for violating his gag order once again. He was warned by Merchan that, going forward, overstepping the bounds of the order could land him behind bars. The judge noted that those held in criminal contempt could be punished with a jail sentence “not exceeding 30 days.”
In his Truth Social post, Trump criticized Merchan and his threat of incarceration, and without evidence linked the judge’s warning to a “fascist mindset” that he suggests dominates Washington, D.C., politics. Trump also blasted the judges who oversaw his New York civil fraud case and his E. Jean Carroll defamation case.
Trump is accused of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to Daniels in order to affect the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
He has been fined 10 times for violating the gag order that restricts what he can say about people involved in the case.
On Monday, Merchan fined the former president $1,000 for remarks he made on April 22, when he attacked the trial’s jurors and the process of selecting them.
Before Wednesday’s post, prosecutors asked the judge to consider a total of 14 alleged gag order violations since Trump’s trial began last month.
On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city has discussed the possibility of Trump being incarcerated. “They’re professionals,” Adams told reporters, referring to the NYC Department of Corrections. “They’ll be ready.”