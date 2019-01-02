Donald Trump Debuts 'Game Of Thrones'-Themed Poster At Cabinet Meeting

Trump has a giant poster printed out of the “Sanctions are coming” meme sitting on the table while he talks to the press. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/WaRnB1vFCE

Inspired by GoT’s iconic “winter is coming” tagline, Trump first tweeted the meme last November after announcing the reimposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran .

At the time, HBO said in a statement that it “ would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes .”

It remains unclear why the poster was displayed so prominently at the Cabinet meeting, especially since Trump mentioned Iran only briefly. But many people were left wondering the president’s continuing push for the U.S.-Mexico border wall was inspired by the show’s Wall. (If so, clearly he’s not had a chance to watch the Season 7 finale yet.)