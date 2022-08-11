Trump Claims FBI Looked Through Melania's Closets During Mar-A-Lago Search

Former President Donald Trump’s first public comment after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice has moved to make the Mar-A-Lago search warrant public was a doozy.

Instead of commenting on whether he wanted the American people to see the warrant that allowed the FBI to search his Florida residence, Trump went on his Truth Social site and offered a dubious claim that the agents also focused on the wardrobe of his wife, Melania:

″….Just learned that agents went through the First Lady’s closets and rummaged through her clothing and personal items. Surprisingly, left area in a relative mess. Wow!”

Trump did not provide any evidence for his claim, nor did his wife.

Instead, it seemed as if he was trying to continue the conspiracy theory narrative that if the FBI search turned up any incriminating evidence at his Florida resort, it was planted there by the FBI itself.

Attorneys general don’t typically make search warrants public, although the targets of those warrants are free to do so.

However, Garland offered to make the warrant public on Thursday in an attempt to thwart Trump’s attempts to claim the warrant was politically motivated.

The news motivated Twitter users to new heights of snark.

