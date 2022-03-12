Trump Gushes About His Fave 'Gay National Anthem' — 'Y.M.C.A.'

In the same wild podcast in which former President Donald Trump tilted at windmills, he also gushed about how people “love it” when he plays what he called the “gay national anthem” — “Y.M.C.A.” — at Mar-a-Lago parties.

The song has often been played at his political rallies, though his dance moves don’t begin to measure up to The Village People.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a key promoter of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, might like a word.

Trump told the Nelk Boys on their “Full Send” podcast, in a video uploaded Wednesday to YouTube (then deleted), that he “loved” controlling the music at Mar-a-Lago parties. “Would you believe it? I love music .... I’ve always had a high aptitude for music.”

He clarified that he doesn’t perform as a DJ at parties at his Florida golf resort, but he does enjoy choosing some of the music.

“I don’t spin but I pick, I pick the ones I like,” he added.

“You know what gets ’em rocking? ‘Y.M.C.A.’ ... the gay national anthem.”

Trump asked: “Did you ever hear that? They call it the gay national anthem. But ‘Y.M.C.A.’ gets people up, and it gets ’em moving.”

🇺🇸 President Trump talking music: First “YMCA”, then “Hold on I’m Coming” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sDIOXtqA7h — Scott Kirker (@Skirker86) March 10, 2022

He said he also loves songs from Broadway shows, like “Les Misérables.”

Trump railed in the podcast about the U.S. leaving Afghanistan. He said he would have taken everything out when the troops left.

“We take all the equipment. I don’t want to leave a screw, a nut, a bolt. I want everything. ‘What about the hangers, sir?’” Trump added, apparently recalling a question when he was still in charge.

“Take ’em out — the big leather and plastic [ones] with steel,” he answered, apparently referring to clothing hangers.

Trump also immediately launched into an attack on wind power and windmills when he was asked what he thought would happen next in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Well, and I said this a long time ago, if this happens, we are playing right into their hands. Green energy. The windmills don’t work,” he responded in a stunning non sequitur.

The video of Trump’s interview was pulled down Thursday by YouTube because of content that “advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election,” according to a notice that “Full Send” posted on Twitter.

YouTube has removed the Trump episode… pic.twitter.com/2FftbXY7g9 — Full Send Podcast (@fullsendpodcast) March 11, 2022