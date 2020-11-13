Trump Again Boasts He Won Pennsylvania And Georgia; Twitter Slaps Him Down

President Donald Trump declared again Friday that he won the states of Pennsylvania and Georgia in the race for the presidency — but Twitter quickly slapped him down.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been declared the winner in both states, with his total of electoral votes reaching 306 to Trump’s 232 on Friday, after calls were made in the last two states, Georgia and North Carolina, according to multiple sources.

The president tweeted, without providing evidence, that “700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed” by Republican poll watchers in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, which “means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania!”

Twitter flagged the message with: “Official sources called this election differently.”

700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) mockingly responded to Trump’s latest charge: “Amazing! Congratulations!”

Trump was apparently parroting a story he had just heard on Fox News.

Soon afterward, Trump tweeted a similar baseless story about Georgia — and was slapped down again by a Twitter correction.

Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud. Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is @BrianKempGA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

The day after the election last week, Trump decreed in a tweet: “We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a Big Trump lead.”

