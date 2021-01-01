Trump Trouble For The GOP: President Declares Georgia Senate Races 'Illegal And Invalid'

President Donald Trump declared the Senate runoff elections in Georgia both “illegal and invalid,” which could well dissuade his followers from heading to the polls in the critical races.
The results of the Jan. 5 vote will determine which party controls the Senate. More than 3 million Georgia voters — including those in heavily Democratic areas and African-American voters — have already voted during the state’s early voting period.
The president is scheduled to speak at a rally in Dalton, Ga., on Monday for Republican candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue.
Trump issued his baseless conclusion in a Twitter thread Friday night when he attacked the election process in the state, which is controlled by Republicans.
In his slam, Trump wrote that the Georgia “consent decree” is “unconstitutional.” He was referring to a bipartisan decree forged by the Democratic Party and GOP election officials in March that helped establish standards for judging valid signatures on absentee ballots. Lawsuits challenging the decree on Trump’s behalf have failed.
“The Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election ... is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections,” Trump tweeted.
There was no immediate comment from Loeffler or Perdue about their “invalid” races.
Axios co-founder Mike Allen told CNBC Thursday that many Republicans believe Trump has been deliberately sabotaging the Georgia race. (Check out the video up top.)
“There’s a big strain of thought among Republicans that President Trump is sabotaging this race,” Allen explained. “He’s done so much to be unhelpful to those candidates. [Republicans] say he must be thinking: ‘I want to send a message. If I’m not on the ballot, Republicans are in trouble.’”
Trump’s ideas are veering dangerously close to the thoughts of his rightwing fringe allies, attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood. Both lawyers have advised Republicans to boycott voting in the runoff unless the presidential race is overturned.
Wood has also recently suggested that Vice President Mike Pence is guilty of treason and will be executed (by firing squad), that the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is actually alive, and that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is part of a murderous pedophile cult.
Some Democrats — and anti-Trump Republicans — thought the president might be on to something.