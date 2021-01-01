Trump Trouble For The GOP: President Declares Georgia Senate Races 'Illegal And Invalid'

President Donald Trump declared the Senate runoff elections in Georgia both “illegal and invalid,” which could well dissuade his followers from heading to the polls in the critical races.

The results of the Jan. 5 vote will determine which party controls the Senate. More than 3 million Georgia voters — including those in heavily Democratic areas and African-American voters — have already voted during the state’s early voting period.

The president is scheduled to speak at a rally in Dalton, Ga., on Monday for Republican candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue.

Trump issued his baseless conclusion in a Twitter thread Friday night when he attacked the election process in the state, which is controlled by Republicans.

In his slam, Trump wrote that the Georgia “consent decree” is “unconstitutional.” He was referring to a bipartisan decree forged by the Democratic Party and GOP election officials in March that helped establish standards for judging valid signatures on absentee ballots. Lawsuits challenging the decree on Trump’s behalf have failed.

“The Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election ... is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections,” Trump tweeted.

Before even discussing the massive corruption which took place in the 2020 Election, which gives us far more votes than is necessary to win all of the Swing States (only need three), it must be noted that the State Legislatures were not in any way responsible for the massive.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

....changes made to the voting process, rules and regulations, many made hastily before the election, and therefore the whole State Election is not legal or Constitutional. Additionally, the Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

....is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections. In Wisconsin, Voters not asking for applications invalidates the Election. All of this without even discussing the millions of fraudulent votes that were cast or altered! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2021

There was no immediate comment from Loeffler or Perdue about their “invalid” races.

Axios co-founder Mike Allen told CNBC Thursday that many Republicans believe Trump has been deliberately sabotaging the Georgia race. (Check out the video up top.)

“There’s a big strain of thought among Republicans that President Trump is sabotaging this race,” Allen explained. “He’s done so much to be unhelpful to those candidates. [Republicans] say he must be thinking: ‘I want to send a message. If I’m not on the ballot, Republicans are in trouble.’”

Trump’s ideas are veering dangerously close to the thoughts of his rightwing fringe allies, attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood. Both lawyers have advised Republicans to boycott voting in the runoff unless the presidential race is overturned.

Some Democrats — and anti-Trump Republicans — thought the president might be on to something.

At this point I think Trump wants Republicans to lose Georgia just to spite McConnell, and I’m totally fine with that. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) January 2, 2021

A message for every Trump voter in Georgia. https://t.co/A0aKFZoRUM — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 1, 2021

Trump lost the election by 7 million votes. He lost the electoral college 232 to 306. He lost 59 cases in court. The Supreme Court said his case had no merits. He lost Georgia more times in two months than any other candidate in history.



Now he’s losing his mind. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) January 1, 2021

This ad with Lin Wood is currently airing on Newsmax and Fox News pic.twitter.com/EEbX0iaQPc — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) January 1, 2021

