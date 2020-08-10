President Donald Trump is apparently considering two locations for his Republican National Convention acceptance speech ― and both choices are problematic.

On Monday, the president tweeted that he is considering accepting the GOP presidential nomination at either the White House or at the historic Civil War battlefield near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations - The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

The Associated Press notes that giving the speech at the White House could violate ethics laws such as the Hatch Act by using federal property and federal workers for a partisan purpose.

And although Trump gave a speech at Gettysburg during the 2016 presidential campaign, critics said it’s simply corrupt for a sitting president to accept his nomination at a national park supported with taxpayer dollars.

This is an appalling abuse of power. Even if the RNC reimburses the government for seizing this national park for its private political event, Trump is helping himself to a public resource that remains unavailable to his rival. It's the definition of corruption. https://t.co/FOfn4Vdvly — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 10, 2020

Both belong to the American people and are supported and maintained with taxpayer funds. Engaging in campaign activity on federal property is illegal – any staff who take part will violate the Hatch Act.



The symbolism of a criminally corrupt convention should be lost on no one. https://t.co/g7Dc2gkf83 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 10, 2020

So it's a choice between illegal or sacrilegious, but corrupt either way? Seems right on brand for @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/zsaxGcRlpc — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 10, 2020

Other Twitter users thought the site of a Union victory was an odd choice, considering the pro-Confederacy stances of Trump and members of his base.

but gettysburg is the site of one of your base's greatest defeats https://t.co/cqYmqvHt5b — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 10, 2020

Gettysburg would be quite the choice, given the president's recent defense of generals from the side that lost that battle https://t.co/vKbzGaCnrU — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 10, 2020

Still, people wondered how Trump might begin his own Gettysburg Address.

Four score and seven years ago, I got more than four score, I got 306, the biggest landslide in the history of landslides, but the world won't note that, or the historic ratings I'll get with my speech here at Gettysburg, that many are saying is better than Lincoln's. https://t.co/lu1nx3wneG — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) August 10, 2020

And one person suggested there was another location that was more appropriate than either of Trump’s top two choices.

I know a hotel room in Moscow that would be perfect. https://t.co/dqydskugJz — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) August 10, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!