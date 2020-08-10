President Donald Trump is apparently considering two locations for his Republican National Convention acceptance speech ― and both choices are problematic.
On Monday, the president tweeted that he is considering accepting the GOP presidential nomination at either the White House or at the historic Civil War battlefield near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
The Associated Press notes that giving the speech at the White House could violate ethics laws such as the Hatch Act by using federal property and federal workers for a partisan purpose.
And although Trump gave a speech at Gettysburg during the 2016 presidential campaign, critics said it’s simply corrupt for a sitting president to accept his nomination at a national park supported with taxpayer dollars.
Other Twitter users thought the site of a Union victory was an odd choice, considering the pro-Confederacy stances of Trump and members of his base.
Still, people wondered how Trump might begin his own Gettysburg Address.
And one person suggested there was another location that was more appropriate than either of Trump’s top two choices.