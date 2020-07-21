Trump Wishes Accused Sex Abuser Ghislaine Maxwell 'Well' At Coronavirus Briefing

“Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18,” a copy of the indictment reads. “In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims.”

Nelson’s reference to Prince Andrew stems from the claim by alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says Epstein and Maxwell flew her around the world to have sex with powerful men — one of whom, Giuffre claims, was Prince Andrew.