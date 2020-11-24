POLITICS

Trump's Former Ghostwriter Has Four Words Of Post-Presidency Advice

Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote "The Art Of The Deal" in 1987, said he refuses to work on the president's memoirs.

If Donald Trump plans to write his memoirs after he leaves office, he won’t be able to count on Tony Schwartz, the man who co-wrote his 1987 bestseller “The Art Of The Deal.”

Schwartz let the president know in no uncertain terms on Tuesday not to ask for his help, tweeting: “Dear Donald, No, I won’t write your next book. Sorry, knowing that the Art of the Deal was the only successful book you ever published.”

Considering Schwartz has become a big Trump critic over the last four years, it is doubtful Trump would ask him to write a book.

Schwartz also offered the outgoing president some not-so-friendly advice on what to do with his post-White House life.

Spoiler alert: It involves Kim Jong-Un.

