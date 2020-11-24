Trump's Former Ghostwriter Has Four Words Of Post-Presidency Advice

If Donald Trump plans to write his memoirs after he leaves office, he won’t be able to count on Tony Schwartz, the man who co-wrote his 1987 bestseller “The Art Of The Deal.”

Schwartz let the president know in no uncertain terms on Tuesday not to ask for his help, tweeting: “Dear Donald, No, I won’t write your next book. Sorry, knowing that the Art of the Deal was the only successful book you ever published.”

Considering Schwartz has become a big Trump critic over the last four years, it is doubtful Trump would ask him to write a book.

Schwartz also offered the outgoing president some not-so-friendly advice on what to do with his post-White House life.

Spoiler alert: It involves Kim Jong-Un.

Dear Donald,

No, I won't write your next book. Sorry, knowing that the Art of the Deal was the only successful book you ever published. My advice: flee to North Korea. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) November 24, 2020