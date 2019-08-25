Twitter Wits Go Bonkers Over 'Trump Gibberish' That 'Media Is Destroying The Free Press'

President Donald Trump’s latest head-banging attack on the press served as sweet inspiration for Twitter critics Saturday when he declared in a tweet that “The Media is destroying the Free Press!”
Trump apparently took time out from concentrating on the G7 Summit to watch right-wing radio and Fox News host Mark Levin bash the media and plug his book “Unfreedom of the Press” on “Life, Liberty & Levin” Saturday.
Trump’s single message was enough to launch thousands of mocking just-as-confounding — and snarky — statements under the viral hashtag “Trump gibberish.”
