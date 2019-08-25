Twitter Wits Go Bonkers Over 'Trump Gibberish' That 'Media Is Destroying The Free Press'

President Donald Trump’s latest head-banging attack on the press served as sweet inspiration for Twitter critics Saturday when he declared in a tweet that “The Media is destroying the Free Press!”

Trump apparently took time out from concentrating on the G7 Summit to watch right-wing radio and Fox News host Mark Levin bash the media and plug his book “Unfreedom of the Press” on “Life, Liberty & Levin” Saturday.

The Media is destroying the Free Press! Mark Levin. So True! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

Trump’s single message was enough to launch thousands of mocking just-as-confounding — and snarky — statements under the viral hashtag “Trump gibberish.”

the citrus trees are destroying the orange grove#TrumpGibberish https://t.co/74D5vxXoFr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 25, 2019

The Chosen One is destroying the King of the Jews. #TrumpGibberish https://t.co/91b9AXz2ec — Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) August 25, 2019

The President is destroying the Presidency. #TrumpGibberish 😂 — Lino Miani...Unofficial🇺🇸 (@MeanLin1) August 25, 2019

The condiments are destroying the mayonnaise. #trumpGibberish — Jeff (trump is EVIL) (@redbeard36) August 25, 2019

Republican Christians are destroying Christianity. #TrumpGibberish — Alan (@HershAlan) August 25, 2019

Water is destroying wetness#TrumpGibberish — TCPitt90 (@thadtrick) August 25, 2019

Trump's prevaricating is destroying all his lies. #TrumpGibberish — Cat (@CatintheHome) August 25, 2019

The fish are destroying the sushi. #Trumpgibberish — Ruven27 (@Ruven27) August 25, 2019

“The kidney has a very special place in the heart” #TrumpGibberish — ChicagoDeb (@yiawda) August 25, 2019

He’s at the most important multi-national meeting of the year, at a time when serious issues need to be addressed, and he’s listening to a right wing radio crackpot. https://t.co/wGqVeJmyyb — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 25, 2019

The media IS the free press, you nitwit... #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 24, 2019