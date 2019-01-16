Rudy Giuliani Gets Heated With Chris Cuomo: ‘I Never Said There Was No Collusion’

Rudy Giuliani told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday that he never denied that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russian government in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Instead, the president’s attorney and former New York mayor said that Trump himself had not colluded with the Kremlin.

“There is not a single bit of evidence the president of the United States committed the only crime you could commit here: conspired with the Russians to hack” the Democratic National Committee, Giuliani said.

Trump has consistently denied colluding with Russia, and he and Giuliani have consistently said that it isn’t a crime anyway.

Giuliani: "I don't even know if that's a crime, colluding about Russians. You start analyzing the crime — the hacking is the crime. The president didn't hack” pic.twitter.com/GTnUxXBeTL — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 30, 2018

Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

However, as special counsel Robert Mueller continues to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Giuliani conceded that “if the collusion happened, it happened a long time ago.”

Watch Cuomo and Giuliani go head-to-head in the clips below.

"I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign... I have not. I said the President of the United States," Pres. Trump’s attorney @RudyGiuliani tells @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/Jy0gttT6Ac pic.twitter.com/JGISmtgrdy — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 17, 2019

.@RudyGiuliani allows for the possibility of collusion with the campaign while saying it didn't happen.



"If the collusion happened, it happened a long time ago. It's either provable or it's not. It's not provable because it never happened.... there's no chance it happened." pic.twitter.com/gZKZGRksdN — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 17, 2019