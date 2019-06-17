Trump Hints He 'Might' Turn Over 'Financial Statement' To Congress

Stephanopoulos: “it’s up to you―”

Trump: “No, it’s not up to me. It’s up to lawyers, it’s up to everything else. But they’re asking for things that they should never be asking for, that they’ve never asked another president for. They want to go through every deal that they’ve ever done, they’ve ― what they’re doing is a disgrace.”

Stephanopoulos: “You know other presidents have turned over their tax returns.”

Trump: “They’re trying to do: step, step, step. They want to keep it going as long as possible to try to demean and hurt as much as possible so they can possibly win the presidential election. They’re not going to win the presidential election. Nobody’s done, in two-and-a-half years, the job I’ve done as president.”