As COVID-19 Deaths Near 80,000, Trump Touts His Private Golf Business

Donald Trump used his mighty Twitter platform to drum up business for his golf course in Los Angeles on Sunday. U.S. deaths from COVID-19 inched closer 80,000, but the president didn’t tweet about that.
Critics were appalled. Besides demonstrating an astounding lack of sensitivity, Trump’s post highlighted his continuing conflict of interest issues.
