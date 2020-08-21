Lincoln Project Uses Trump's Goodyear Boycott Call To Blast Him In Ohio Ad

The Lincoln Project, led by conservative Republicans, is using President Donald Trump’s startling call to boycott Goodyear in a scathing attack ad this week in Ohio.

The ad criticizes Trump for calling for a boycott of the 122-year-old American company just as the nation is reeling from 175,000 COVID-19 deaths and record unemployment. Why call for a boycott that risks 3,300 union jobs? the ad asks. Because Trump’s “feelings got hurt.”

Trump called for the action Wednesday against one of Ohio’s largest employers after Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. banned political message attire at its plants. Trump falsely claimed the company banned “Make American Great Again” hats, but they were not mentioned in the Goodyear policy.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Trump “talks a good game, but he’s not on our side,” says a narrator in the Lincoln Project ad. “Never has been. Never will be.”

Trump’s tweet immediately sent the company’s stock down.

The company dropped the policy after Trump’s tweet. Trump, meanwhile, was slammed as a “snowflake” and a “cancel culture” hypocrite.

Ohio residents, union leaders and lawmakers were stunned that Trump could cavalierly demand an economic blow to the largest tire manufacturer in the nation. Akron, Goodyear’s headquarters, is known as “Rubber City.” The boycott call in a battleground state runs the risk of jeopardizing Trump’s reelection chances.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan slammed Trump in a tweet for “coming to destroy the American economy and heartland jobs, adding: “Luckily, you seem to fail at everything you do.” It included a gif of NBA hometown star LeBron James in a judge’s wig. (James said of the boycott call Thursday: “We don’t bend, fold or break for nobody.”)

First, you came to destroy American decency. Next, you came to destroy American institutions. Now you're coming to destroy the American economy and heartland jobs. Luckily you seem to fail at everything you do. pic.twitter.com/zzVJ9X0ap4 — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) August 19, 2020

It’s absolutely despicable that the President would call for a boycott of an American company, based in Akron, that employs thousands of U.S. workers. https://t.co/0wI5CT1zjG — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 19, 2020

Keep in mind, this is a President who spent years making his own Trump-branded products overseas.



He failed to stand up for workers in Lordstown, and now he betrays the workers in Akron. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 19, 2020

The never-Trumper Lincoln Project, co-founded by George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, is buying $425,000 worth of TV spots through next week in Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown just as Trump will be accepting the Republican presidential nomination.

Check out the ad above.

