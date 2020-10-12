Trump Coronavirus Update: Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Continues Despite Outbreak

Read the latest updates below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the White House outbreak, go here.)

GOP Senator Diagnosed With COVID-19 10 Days Ago Attends Barrett Hearing Without A Mask ― 10/12/20, 11:15 a.m. ET

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) attended and spoke at Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Monday without a mask, despite having been diagnosed with COVID-19 10 days ago.

The senator confirmed he’d tested positive for the virus on Oct. 2 and claimed he isolated himself for 10 days. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that anyone who have been diagnosed with the virus should quarantine for 14 days to ensure that they do not spread it.

Lee told talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Monday morning that he’s “feeling great” and had gotten “the sign-off from the office of the attending physician.” He later shared part of the letter he received Monday from Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the United States Congress:

“Based upon current CDC guidelines, you have met criteria to end COVID-19 isolation for those with mild to moderate disease. Specifically, it has been greater than 10 days since symptom onset, you have had no fever in absence of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours, and your other symptoms have improved. The CDC does not recommend repeat SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing if these criteria are met.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) attended the hearing remotely after having come into contact with Lee. Cruz recently tested negative for the virus, but confirmed he would not attend the hearing in person “out of an abundance of caution.”

— Jenna Amatulli

Trump Claims He Tested Negative For COVID-19 Despite His Doctors Staying Quiet — 10/11/20, 8 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that he has tested negative for COVID-19, despite the White House refusing to say whether that is actually the case.

In an interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump said he no longer has the deadly disease and suggested he is now immune to the virus. He also said he feels great and that he is not taking any medications for the disease.

Later on Sunday, Trump told supporters on a campaign “Call to Prayer” that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Asked if the president tested negative for the virus as he claimed, the White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost and declined to comment to CNN.

“I’ve been tested, totally negative, I’m going to be out in Florida working very hard, because this is an election we have to win,” he said on the phone call, according to CNN.

On Saturday night, Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician in charge of the president’s care, issued a memo saying Trump now meets “CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation” and “is no longer considered a transmission risk to others.” He also said Trump has been “fever free for well over 24 hours,” raising questions of whether he had a fever one day earlier.

The doctor did not say explicitly that Trump tested negative for the virus, nor did it say whether he is still on medication — making Trump’s comments on Sunday completely baseless. The president’s medical team has been opaque about his health throughout his presidency, but especially so after he announced his COVID-19 infection.

— Sanjana Karanth

Kamala Harris To Participate In Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing Remotely — 10/11/20, 3:20 p.m. ET

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) plans to participate in this week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings remotely from her office due to the lack of safety precautions in place.

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins its confirmation process on Monday for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whom President Donald Trump nominated last month to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Chris Harris, a spokesperson for the Democratic vice presidential nominee, tweeted on Sunday that Kamala Harris will participate in the hearings remotely due to committee Republicans’ “refusal to take commonsense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers, and members of the media.”

Most Democrats are expected to attend in person, though each senator is allowed to make their own call. The decision could change how the confirmation process looks, as Harris is famously known for her prosecutorial-style questioning during such hearings.

In addition to Trump, a large group of Republicans ― including some on the committee ― have tested positive for COVID-19. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) decided the Senate will stand in recess until Oct. 19 following news of the outbreak, but vowed there would be no schedule change for Barrett’s confirmation just weeks before Election Day.

Democrats have called to delay the hearings and to establish a robust testing regimen for members of Congress and staffers, arguing that Supreme Court confirmation hearings should take place in person instead of virtually and that such a process can only take place with safety protocols in place. But the committee’s chairman, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), dismissed the demands as an attempt to thwart Barrett’s nomination rather than legitimate concerns about the health of senators and staff.

“By moving forward with Supreme Court confirmation hearings tomorrow ― less than 2 weeks after members tested positive ― Chairman Graham and Senate Republicans are endangering the lives of not just members and our staff, but the hardworking people who keep the Senate complex running,” Harris tweeted earlier on Sunday.

― Sanjana Karanth

Twitter Says Trump Tweet Claiming Immunity From Virus Violates COVID-19 Misinformation Rules — 10/11/20, 2:10 p.m. ET

Twitter on Sunday said Trump’s tweet that claimed he’s now “immune” from the coronavirus violates the site’s rules against spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

“We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy by making misleading health claims about COVID-19,” a Twitter spokesperson told HuffPost. “As is standard with this public interest notice, engagements with the Tweet will be significantly limited.”