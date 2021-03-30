Trump Facing 'Criminal Exposure': Ex-DOJ Official Says Subpoenas Likely Next

Donald Trump could be feeling the heat, legally, from several directions at once.

“He certainly is looking at criminal exposure,” former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal told Melber. “Donald Trump is the only president to have more open grand juries than election wins.”

Katyal called the grand juries “a very serious prosecutorial step.” And the next step may be even more significant.

“It looks like, according to the news reports, that they’re on the verge of using their inquisitive powers to subpoena ― that is, get documents ― from the president,” he explained.

Katyal said there were still questions as to why two grand juries were involved instead of just one.

“But if you’re Donald Trump right now, it’s not looking good,” he said.

Trump lost Georgia by nearly 12,000 votes.

Melber also noted that Trump could face a lawsuit from the voting company Dominion, which has filed defamation suits against Fox News and a number of figures around the former president ― and hasn’t ruled out suing Trump himself.

Trump is also under criminal investigation in New York.

See their full conversation above.