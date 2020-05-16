CORONAVIRUS

'Great People': Trump Hails Maskless Protesters Who Bullied And Insulted Reporter

"People can't get enough of this," the president gleefully tweeted.

President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his support of maskless anti-lockdown protesters who insulted and bullied a reporter covering their demonstration in New York’s Long Island. This time, Trump hailed the protesters as “great people,” noting: “People can’t get enough of this.”

The previous day Trump blasted the report of the confrontation as “fake news” — even though it was on video.

News 12 Long Island journalist Kevin Vesey reported on the demonstration against COVID-19 safety measures in Commack Thursday. Video captured protesters insulting and yelling at Vesey. One man without a mask deliberately advanced on Vesey as the reporter, who was wearing a mask, pleaded with him to back off.

The Trump administration’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against gathering in crowds, and urges wearing a mask in such situations and maintaining six feet of social distance. 

Vesey, who recently recovered from COVID-19, called the level of anger against him “alarming.” 

Vesey posted another video of the unidentified maskless man who advanced on him. “I was insulted, I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic,” he tweeted.

Twitter critics slammed Trump’s latest response for hailing people attacking the reporter — and ignoring CDC guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19.

