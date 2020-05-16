'Great People': Trump Hails Maskless Protesters Who Bullied And Insulted Reporter

President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his support of maskless anti-lockdown protesters who insulted and bullied a reporter covering their demonstration in New York’s Long Island. This time, Trump hailed the protesters as “great people,” noting: “People can’t get enough of this.”

The previous day Trump blasted the report of the confrontation as “fake news” — even though it was on video.

News 12 Long Island journalist Kevin Vesey reported on the demonstration against COVID-19 safety measures in Commack Thursday. Video captured protesters insulting and yelling at Vesey. One man without a mask deliberately advanced on Vesey as the reporter, who was wearing a mask, pleaded with him to back off.

The Trump administration’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends against gathering in crowds, and urges wearing a mask in such situations and maintaining six feet of social distance.

Vesey, who recently recovered from COVID-19, called the level of anger against him “alarming.”

People can’t get enough of this. Great people! https://t.co/b4HM0C298h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

Vesey posted another video of the unidentified maskless man who advanced on him. “I was insulted, I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic,” he tweeted.

I'll probably never forget what happened today.

I was insulted. I was berated. I was practically chased by people who refused to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic.

All the while, I was there to tell THEIR story. Here's the finished product. pic.twitter.com/HV2Hrcs7gi — Kevin Vesey (@KevinVesey) May 14, 2020

Twitter critics slammed Trump’s latest response for hailing people attacking the reporter — and ignoring CDC guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19.

By 'people' you mean YOU can't get enough of it. That's why you keep retweeting it.



The reporter being attacked here survived the coronavirus. https://t.co/YdUpBnZILp — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) May 16, 2020

87,568 people have now died from #COVID19 in the US



1,443,397 people have now contracted COVID-19 in the USpic.twitter.com/IPqU5oIgaL — Denise Shearin 🌊 (@DeniseShearin) May 16, 2020

What Trump and his supporters are making clear by NOT wearing masks in public is that they do NOT care if your loved ones die. The lives of your daughters, sons, parents and you mean NOTHING to them. I hope that makes you as angry as it makes me to vote Trump out. #StayANGRY — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 16, 2020

