Trump Posts Sarcastic Response To Greta Thunberg's Tearful Climate Change Speech

President Donald Trump weighed in on Monday’s now-viral United Nations climate change speech by teenage activist Greta Thunberg, mocking her tearful plea for world leaders to stop turning a blind eye to what’s happening with the planet.
Hours after the 16-year-old delivered her impassioned address, Trump shared a tweet from Wired that quoted the Swedish teen: “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.”
The president, a climate change denier who has gutted environmental regulations to favor coal and oil companies, added his own sarcastic commentary on Thunberg: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”
Thunberg delivered her powerful speech Monday at the U.N. Climate Action Summit.
“I shouldn’t be standing here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean,” said Thunberg, who sailed across the Atlantic to New York on a zero-emissions yacht to campaign for environmental action. “Yet you all come to me for hope? How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”
Trump, who has called climate change a “hoax,” was not slated to attend the summit, but unexpectedly caught a few minutes of the event. Thunberg gave him a cold stare as he passed her ― a moment the internet loved.