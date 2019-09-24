Trump Posts Sarcastic Response To Greta Thunberg's Tearful Climate Change Speech

President Donald Trump weighed in on Monday’s now-viral United Nations climate change speech by teenage activist Greta Thunberg, mocking her tearful plea for world leaders to stop turning a blind eye to what’s happening with the planet.

Hours after the 16-year-old delivered her impassioned address, Trump shared a tweet from Wired that quoted the Swedish teen: “People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.”

The president, a climate change denier who has gutted environmental regulations to favor coal and oil companies, added his own sarcastic commentary on Thunberg: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”