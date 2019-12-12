Trump Campaign Posts Bizarre Photo Edit Of Trump's Face On Greta Thunberg's Body

On the heels of President Donald Trump slamming 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, his reelection campaign shared a truly bizarre image of Trump’s head transposed on Thunberg’s body.

On Wednesday, Thunberg was named Time’s Person of the Year while Trump was named as a finalist. Clearly upset about his loss of the honor, the president ― a grown man ― quote-tweeted actor Roma Downey’s congratulatory message to the teenager with some biting words.