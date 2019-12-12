Trump Campaign Posts Bizarre Photo Edit Of Trump's Face On Greta Thunberg's Body

On the heels of President Donald Trump slamming 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, his reelection campaign shared a truly bizarre image of Trump’s head transposed on Thunberg’s body.
On Wednesday, Thunberg was named Time’s Person of the Year while Trump was named as a finalist. Clearly upset about his loss of the honor, the president ― a grown man ― quote-tweeted actor Roma Downey’s congratulatory message to the teenager with some biting words.
“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” read Trump’s missive.
Thunberg took the tweet in stride, updating her Twitter bio moments later to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”
However, instead of leaving the conversation to end there, Trump’s official reelection campaign Twitter account took the situation an unhinged step further.
The account tweeted a list of “promises” Trump’s allegedly kept in an effort to enforce why he apparently should have won Person of the Year. Alongside this list was an edited iteration of Thunberg’s Time cover that featured Trump’s head on Thunberg’s body.
It’s unclear who specifically thought that was a good idea or made the edit. To say the image is disturbing is putting it mildly.
Unsurprisingly, the tweet was met with mixed reviews: