A new documentary about porn actor Stormy Daniels includes a bizarre tidbit about Donald Trump’s hair.
“Stormy,” which was released last week on Peacock, tells Daniels’ story, including about the controversy surrounding her alleged affair with the former president. It features interviews with her friends and family, journalists and others, including comedians Seth Rogen and Jimmy Kimmel.
In one documentary excerpt flagged by Mediaite, Rogen, who worked with Daniels on the movies “Knocked Up” and “40-Year-Old Virgin,” recalled a conversation he had with Daniels years ago about Trump’s famous hairdo.
“We were like, ‘What’s up with the hair?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, I asked him about the hair,’” Rogen said.
“He said to her that he had had a dream like, Samson and Delilah, and that he, like, felt as though his power, like, rested in his hair, and that if he lost it, he would lose his, like, power and his stature,” he continued.
“And that’s why, even though he knows it’s ridiculous and ... objectively not passing all the check marks you would want a head of hair to pass, to him that is preferable than cutting it off because he has, like, superstitions about it,” he added.
In 2018, Rogen publicly corroborated Daniels’ claim she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres” show, he told the host he had known Daniels a long time, and she had mentioned it a decade earlier.
“At the time, when you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with, and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing she could have said,” Rogen said at the time.
Trump has since been charged with falsifying business records in connection to a hush money payment to Daniels in 2016 in exchange for her silence on the alleged affair before that year’s presidential election.
Trump was in court Monday as a Manhattan judge weighed his request to delay or toss out the trial, currently scheduled to begin next month. He has denied wrongdoing, and called the case a “witch hunt and a hoax” before entering the courtroom.
The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on Rogen’s account.
