PoliticsDonald TrumpPizzaFort Myers, Florida

Trump Hands Pizza To Floridians, And Twitter Users Don't Dig His Delivery Style

The former president asked a Fort Myers crowd if they wanted a slice after he'd taken a bite of it.
Ben Blanchet

Former President Donald Trump put a new twist on the concept of hand-tossed pizza as he picked up slices and handed them out to a crowd in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday.

Trump, following a speech at the Lee County Lincoln-Reagan dinner, stopped by Fort Myers’ Downtown House of Pizza to grab a pie with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and reached into a pizza box and offered onlookers slices by hand.

The former president also took a bite of a slice and offered it to a willing participant among a “Trump”-chanting crowd, then laughed.

“Does anyone want a piece that I’ve eaten?” shouted Trump before proclaiming that the slice was “good” as he placed it back in the box and grabbed another slice to hand out.

Trump’s delivery method got panned by Twitter users, including one who suggested that the Trump-touched slices would end up on eBay by Saturday.

