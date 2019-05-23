Twitter Users Mock The ‘Achomlishments’ On Trump’s Handwritten Presser Notes

President Donald Trump’s handwritten notes from Wednesday’s Rose Garden press conference were caught on camera, prompting Twitter users to troll him for his terrible spelling.

Seems spelling is still not among his accomplishments. Or rather, his “achomlishments,” which was how the word was spelled in Trump’s distinctive handwriting as seen in the image snapped by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford:

Trump notes captured by @jabinbotsford:

“They want to impeach me over acts that they did”

“Dems have no achomlishments [sic]”https://t.co/WUGczy4y2c pic.twitter.com/ealXzJEFJM — Dan Eggen (@DanEggenWPost) May 22, 2019

Trump held the presser after walking out on a meeting with Democratic leaders that had been called ostensibly to talk about infrastructure. Instead, the president attacked the investigations against him and claimed he would not negotiate until the probes ended. A note in his hand said Democrats “want to impeach me over acts that they did” and “Dems have no achomlishments.”

Needless to say, the president’s critics schooled him over the error:

Even spell check is like ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/fGRUOwUn83 — Elizabeth Randol (@RandolElizabeth) May 23, 2019

Make way for a man of achomlishments. pic.twitter.com/Wosod95Met — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 23, 2019

So, that'll, by law, end up in the archive? 🤔🤣 — hamberders and covfefe ❤😺❤🇺🇸❤🌎❤🌊 (@CovfefeAnd) May 23, 2019

“Dems have no achomlishments” He’s like a dumpster fire, if the dumpster was sentient, and walked around screaming “NO YOURE ON FIRE” to everyone along its path. https://t.co/EGBuvbHuZu — Cori (@PerihelionDance) May 23, 2019

Imagine the jobs you wouldn’t get if your cover letter said achomlishments — Laughing Cavs (@laughingcavs) May 23, 2019

I don't care if you are critical towards me, but don't you dare ignore my achomlishments.#achomlishments — "Snitty Bob" (@extapdancer) May 23, 2019

“Achomlishments”



This is the President.



I’m so terrified I can’t stop laughing. https://t.co/5CpRGewOvK — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 23, 2019

No it ain’t a Twitter typo. “Achomlishments” is handwritten by the President with the best brain. https://t.co/N9VBTFGH82 — ThisMayNotEndWell (@peabodypress) May 23, 2019

'I don't do cover-ups'

“Dems have no achomlishments" pic.twitter.com/7GuNrt52uh — Eve Graham #FBPE (@EveGraham1961) May 23, 2019

So he doesn’t slur his words. He just thinks they’re spelled that way. Achomlishments. Anonimush. Oranges. That’s just how he spells those words. — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) May 23, 2019