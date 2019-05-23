Twitter Users Mock The ‘Achomlishments’ On Trump’s Handwritten Presser Notes

President Donald Trump’s handwritten notes from Wednesday’s Rose Garden press conference were caught on camera, prompting Twitter users to troll him for his terrible spelling.
Seems spelling is still not among his accomplishments. Or rather, his “achomlishments,” which was how the word was spelled in Trump’s distinctive handwriting as seen in the image snapped by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford:
Trump held the presser after walking out on a meeting with Democratic leaders that had been called ostensibly to talk about infrastructure. Instead, the president attacked the investigations against him and claimed he would not negotiate until the probes ended. A note in his hand said Democrats “want to impeach me over acts that they did” and “Dems have no achomlishments.”
Needless to say, the president’s critics schooled him over the error: