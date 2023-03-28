What's Hot

Rick Scott Suggests 'Automatic Death Penalty' For School Shooters

Wisconsin School Won't Allow Students To Perform Miley Cyrus And Dolly Parton's Song

Prince Harry's Surprise UK Return Leaves Twitter Gasping Over The Drama

Florida Plastic Surgeon Accused Of Murdering Missing Lawyer

In Trump Probe, Manhattan Grand Jury Is Back At Work

Biden Is Mysteriously Defying A Law That Could Spur 20,000 New Green Homes Per Month

Bella Ramsey Says Her Appearance Was Criticized In One Of Her ‘Very First’ Auditions

Piers Morgan Is Basically Campaigning For Ron DeSantis On 'Fox And Friends'

Twitter's Value Has Plummeted Since Elon Took Over, Elon Says

Dick Van Dyke Reveals Alarming Detail Following His Car Crash

A 2019 Horror Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Texas Anti-Drag Bills Move Forward In State Senate

PoliticsDonald Trumpsean hannityAlvin Bragg

Trump Cooks Up Weakest Excuses Ever For Social Media Threats Against DA Alvin Bragg

Sean Hannity asked the former president about his "death & destruction" and baseball bat posts targeting the Manhattan district attorney.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump offered bizarre explanations for his social media threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a waffling interview with Fox NewsSean Hannity on Monday.

Hannity asked the former president to explain two posts that sparked uproar last week as a possible indictment against Trump could soon be announced by Bragg’s office. On Thursday, Trump posted a photo of himself wielding a baseball bat beside a photo of Bragg with his hands up. The post was later removed. In another post, Trump suggested a potential indictment against him by Bragg could result in “death & destruction.”

In a rambling answer, Trump seemed to suggest that he didn’t know about the photo, which was reportedly part of a linked article, when he shared it. He also seemed to be under the impression that people thought the image actually showed him threatening Bragg with a baseball bat, clarifying at length that “these were two separate pictures.”

“They took that picture from the White House and they put it up and then they put a picture of Alvin Bragg up,” he said, after going off on a tangent about the company that made the baseball bat.

Regarding the “death & destruction” post, which is still up, Trump tried to cast it as a message of concern rather than a threat.

“I didn’t say ‘do something bad.’ I say I am afraid that people will do something because people are very angry about it,” he said.

Trump's Truth Social post suggesting an indictment against him could result in "death & destruction."
Trump's Truth Social post suggesting an indictment against him could result in "death & destruction."
Donald Trump/Truth Social

Earlier this month, Trump indicated that he expected to be arrested last Tuesday as part of Bragg’s investigation in New York, which reportedly would center on a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump.

Trump’s intense rhetoric since then has at times been reminiscent of the language he used prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, with many onlookers sounding the alarm it could lead to more violence.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Calif.), for example, said on Friday that Trump clearly “has not learned his lesson” from the riot at the U.S. Capitol and warned that “if he keeps it up, he’s going to get someone killed.”

Go To Homepage
Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community