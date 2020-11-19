Top Trump Health Official: I Lose Sleep Over Where We Are In Pandemic Right Now

Assistant health secretary Adm. Brett Giroir on Wednesday laid it on the line about the dire situation the United States currently faces amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Giroir told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that while the development of two vaccines aimed at combatting COVID-19 is “very positive news,” it was imperative to “understand where we are right now” as new daily case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths soar to record levels nationwide.

“This is not going in the right direction,” said Giroir, describing the U.S. as “at a critical, dangerous point” in the public health emergency.

The current data is “absolutely concerning,” he said.

“I lose sleep at night over where we are in the pandemic right now,” Giroir continued. “This is crunch time. This is not crying wolf.”

“This is a time that we need to really double down,” he added, “because we are at the most serious and dangerous part of the pandemic that we have been in, in the United States until this time.” (Check out the interview above.)

Giroir echoed his comments on CNN’s “OutFront,” saying “the end of the pandemic is in sight” with the vaccines but warning things “will get worse” before they can improve, urging people to try to curb the spread of the contagion by wearing masks, avoiding crowds and socially distancing.

“This will get worse,” says Dr. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration’s Covid-19 testing czar about the coronavirus pandemic. “We have had 1 million cases documented over the past week. Our rate of rise is higher than it even was in the summer.” https://t.co/xN7cQ6iyJj pic.twitter.com/xsBzojwW94 — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) November 19, 2020