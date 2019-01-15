COMEDY

Trump's Bonkers Civil War Recap Gets The 'Drunk History' Episode It Deserves

The president's rambling Ohio rally becomes Comedy Central fodder.

One of President Donald Trump’s wild and rambling rally speeches has finally been given the “Drunk History” treatment. 

In a segment made for “The Daily Show” ― which featured “Drunk History’s” Derek Waters on Monday night ― “Trump History” is built around a speech the president delivered in Ohio in October. 

Trump shared an anecdote about Ohio-born Ulysses S. Grant, who served as a general and later as president: 

Man was he a good general,” Trump said. “And he’s finally being recognized as a great general.”

HuffPost

