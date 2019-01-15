Trump's Bonkers Civil War Recap Gets The 'Drunk History' Episode It Deserves

One of President Donald Trump’s wild and rambling rally speeches has finally been given the “Drunk History” treatment.
In a segment made for “The Daily Show” ― which featured “Drunk History’s” Derek Waters on Monday night ― “Trump History” is built around a speech the president delivered in Ohio in October.
Trump shared an anecdote about Ohio-born Ulysses S. Grant, who served as a general and later as president:
“Man was he a good general,” Trump said. “And he’s finally being recognized as a great general.”
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Rare Civil War Photographs Revealed