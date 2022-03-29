Trump Issues Statement Telling Everyone: 'I Made A Hole-In-One'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday issued a formal statement using his official letterhead to let everyone know he nailed a golf shot.
“Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true,” the statement began. He said he was playing at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with pro golfers Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes, when “I made a hole-in-one.”
He then detailed the conditions in which he was playing and claimed he hit the ball “magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole.”
He said he wouldn’t reveal who won the game “because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging ― and I don’t like people who brag!”
The shot was not filmed, but Trump shared a video of himself retrieving the ball from the hole as his companions clapped.
As president, Trump visited golf clubs on nearly 300 occasions, with the time spent on golf outings equating to around 110 days, according to a tracker. During those visits, he reportedly golfed at least 150 times.
He is notorious for cheating on the course and being dishonest about his achievements. Rick Reilly, author of “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” knew the former president for years and said he was “the worst cheat ever and he doesn’t care who knows.”
