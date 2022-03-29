Trump Issues Statement Telling Everyone: 'I Made A Hole-In-One'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday issued a formal statement using his official letterhead to let everyone know he nailed a golf shot.

“Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true,” the statement began. He said he was playing at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with pro golfers Ernie Els, Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes, when “I made a hole-in-one.”

He then detailed the conditions in which he was playing and claimed he hit the ball “magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole.”

He said he wouldn’t reveal who won the game “because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging ― and I don’t like people who brag!”

The shot was not filmed, but Trump shared a video of himself retrieving the ball from the hole as his companions clapped.

“Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true…” pic.twitter.com/Rzu7DI9DfW — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 28, 2022

As president, Trump visited golf clubs on nearly 300 occasions, with the time spent on golf outings equating to around 110 days, according to a tracker. During those visits, he reportedly golfed at least 150 times.

He is notorious for cheating on the course and being dishonest about his achievements. Rick Reilly, author of “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” knew the former president for years and said he was “the worst cheat ever and he doesn’t care who knows.”

The Twitter brigade responded to the statement as expected:

Before you all ask, yes, this is real. pic.twitter.com/AFQjGo3ojU — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 28, 2022

In a statement, former Pres. Trump describes, in great detail, a hole-in-one he says he made this weekend. pic.twitter.com/yETj6NeQF1 — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) March 28, 2022

Donald Trump is claiming to have made a hole in one while golfing today.



He plans to release the video in 2 weeks, along with his tax returns and healthcare plan. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 28, 2022

On the day a Federal Judge determined he most likely committed multiple felonies w/ John Eastman & Rudy Giuliani, deranged Donald Trump says “many people are asking” about his supposed hole-in-one on a short hole that there is no video of. The man belongs in a mental institution. https://t.co/GHNlaScdqp — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@SpiroAgnewGhost) March 28, 2022

Biden is working to help Ukraine, ease Covid and get America back on track.



Trump is talking about a fake hole in one he didn't make. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 29, 2022

it's so funny to compare trump's statement about his hole in one to what he said about clarence thomas getting out of the hospital. pic.twitter.com/iDf4e4AQiW — ethan winter (@EthanBWinter) March 29, 2022

The funny thing is that I find it hard to believe even Trump would lie about getting a hole-in-one. I’m sure he cheats at golf all the time, but lying about a hole-in-one? That feels oddly beyond the pale, even for him. https://t.co/aGZmlTQHS0 — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 28, 2022

Long-time Trump pal Wayne Allyn Root just returned from Mar-a-Lago and gives his report. Turns out Trump is an amazing DJ and was spinning records at dinner. He also awarded himself the 1st place trophy in his golf tournament, which I’m sure he won fair and square. pic.twitter.com/TlUTx5unaL — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 28, 2022