Trump Says He Doesn’t Know About Administration’s Global LGBTQ Rights Plan

News that the Trump administration is planning to launch a global campaign to end the criminalization of homosexuality caught some by surprise this week ― and, from the looks of it, the president may have been one of them.

NBC’s Josh Lederman outlined the State Department’s campaign in a bombshell report Tuesday. Citing U.S. officials, Lederman reported that the effort targets countries where it is still illegal to be gay and is a response to the recent hanging of a gay man in Iran.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who is gay, will lead the effort aimed at pushing the 71 countries ― including many in the Middle East, Africa and the Caribbean ― that still outlaw homosexuality toward decriminalization.

President Donald Trump, however, appeared to be unfamiliar with the reported plan ― or at least reluctant to divulge details ― when he was asked about it at the White House Wednesday.

“I don’t know which report you’re talking about,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who’s visiting the United States. “We have many reports.”

Trump’s curt response didn’t faze many media professionals, who had already been viewing the plan with some skepticism. Others, like Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, suggested the president was aware of the campaign but didn’t want to alienate his conservative base.

Or he does and doesn’t want to acknowledge on camera because it risks offending portions of his base. https://t.co/pHiskLRmTv — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 21, 2019

Though officials did not reveal much about the plan, the NBC report says it will include strategic alliances with the United Nations, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, as well as U.S. Mission to the E.U., will also play a role.

Many LGBTQ advocacy groups have been questioning the reported global plan given the president’s efforts to curtail LGBTQ rights domestically.

Since taking office, Trump has attempted to ban transgender recruits from the U.S. military and rolled back protections for trans students. The White House, meanwhile, also failed to acknowledge June as LGBTQ Pride Month both in 2017 and 2018.

1/ The Trump-Pence administration has consistently worked to undermine the fundamental equality of LGBTQ people and our families from day one. https://t.co/fKD7FTOqgM — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 19, 2019

We’d believe that the Trump administration will work to protect LGBTQ people around the world if they had not attacked LGBTQ people in the U.S. over 90 times since taking office: https://t.co/3xlb2GI4zQ https://t.co/moNa7mG8TJ — GLAAD (@glaad) February 19, 2019

Grenell, however, called the plan “a bipartisan push” in a follow-up interview with NBC published Wednesday.