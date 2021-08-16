At Least Two Trump Hotels Have Mask Mandates

Despite the surge of the delta variant, the Republican governor is adamantly against mandating masks. Although Trump has reportedly said he thinks masks make him look “weak,” they are required for guests who stay at the Trump International Beach Hotel in Miami.

The hotel’s website says that the facility follows the guidelines established by Miami-Dade County for hotel operations and that means facial coverings are required in public spaces, and that the regulations are enforced via unannounced visits by city and county inspectors.

In addition, guests who have medical conditions that keep them from wearing masks need to bring documentation of the exemption from their doctors.

“We do not need to know your condition, but we do require documentation of exemption. Thank you for your understanding,” the website said.

HuffPost reached out to the hotel to see if there have been challenges getting guests to go along with the rules and if the former president follows them when he visits. No one immediately responded.

Mask mandates are dealt with in different ways at other Trump properties, according to Politico.

Earlier this year, the Mar-a-Lago resort that he currently calls home received a warning earlier this year after failing to enforce a local mask ordinance at its New Year’s Eve bash.

However, Trump International Waikiki requires masks for guests while indoors, and its rules state that “all associates are provided a mask and required to wear that mask while on property.” The Trump International Chicago website reminds guests that masks for unvaccinated people are required in various parts of the city.