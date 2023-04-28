Trump Hugs, Reassures Convicted Jan. 6 Rioter During Campaign Stop

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday hugged a woman who served a prison sentence for her participation in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

In video shared by The Washington Post, a supporter for the former president can be heard shouting “She’s a J6er,” allegedly referring to Micki Larson-Olson, who was sentenced to an 180-day jail term after being charged with a misdemeanor for obstructing law enforcement’s efforts to clear the U.S. Capitol grounds during the insurrection.

The encounter took place during a stop Trump made at Red Arrow Diner, following a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The video shows Trump approaching Larson-Olson, saying: “Listen, you just hang in. You guys are going to be OK.” The former president, who last year launched a 2024 White House bid, has said he would “seriously” consider issuing pardons to those with Jan. 6-related sentences, if he secures another term in office.

Over 1,000 have so far been charged for their involvement in the insurrection.

At the diner, Trump called on Larson-Olson to “get over here” after she requested a picture with him, and the two posed together for the cameras.

Following the picture, Trump also gifted Larson-Olson a pen and gave her a hug.

“You know what she’s been through,” he said. “You’ve been through too much.”

Before leaving the venue, Trump also reportedly signed her backpack, which she said she brought over to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The backpack. The pen. (Full video in the story.) pic.twitter.com/hqw4ikBWv0 — Isaac Arnsdorf (@iarnsdorf) April 28, 2023

Larson-Olson told the Post she is a member of Negative 48, a QAnon spinoff extremist group that attends Trump events.

Trump currently appears to be the front-runner in the 2024 GOP primary, but more candidates are expected to join the race soon, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Meanwhile, Trump faces plenty of legal challenges.

A civil trial brought forward by E. Jean Carroll against him in which the advice columnist alleges the former president raped her in a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s is taking place this week. It’s unclear if Trump will testify in the trial.

Earlier this month, Trump made history by becoming the first U.S. president to face criminal charges over his involvement in a hush money payment scheme to porn star Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty.