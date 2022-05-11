Trump's 'Hurricane Gun' Story Sets Off Twitter Tempest: 'That Seems Sane'

Twitter users reacted predictably to a new report about Donald Trump’s wild weather imaginings.
According to a Rolling Stone report published Tuesday, during his first year in office, the former president repeatedly asked national security advisers if China had secret technology that could generate hurricanes and fire them at the U.S. This later became known as the “Hurricane Gun” thing in some official circles.
“It was almost too stupid for words,” one former Trump administration official told Rolling Stone. “I did not get the sense he was joking at all.”
