U.S. NewsDonald Trumpstormy danielsnational enquirer

National Enquirer’s Former Publisher Testified For The Second Time In Trump Hush Money Investigation: Reports

David Pecker also testified in January. It’s unclear what Pecker said during his testimony Monday.
Taiyler S. Mitchell

Reporter

David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, testified Monday in front of the grand jury weighing former President Donald Trump’s potential indictment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating the former president’s involvement in paying $130,000 of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleged during his 2016 presidential campaign they had an affair in the early 2000s. Bragg has brought in nine witnesses throughout the investigation, according to The New York Times.

Pecker had also testified in January. In 2018, he was granted immunity in the case after providing testimony about Trump’s role in the hush money sent to Daniels.

David Pecker during the 50th Anniversary of Ferrari in the United States at Lever House in New York City, New York.
Robin Platzer/FilmMagic for Nadine Johnson Inc.

Daniels debated providing the story of her and Trump’s 2006 affair to the National Enquirer before receiving the payout, Politico reported. Pecker was the publisher at the time.

But, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney who was found guilty for charges related to the payout, paid hush money to Daniels “in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump instead, prosecutors said in 2018.

Though it’s unclear what Pecker said during his testimony Monday, it was the first day the grand jury reconvened in a week.

It’s possible Trump may face indictment, pending an upcoming vote from the grand jury. If indicted, he would be the first former president and presidential candidate criminally charged.

Bragg’s office declined to comment. Pecker’s attorney did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Taiyler S. Mitchell - Reporter

Reporter

