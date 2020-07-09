Trump's Claim That Hydroxychloroquine 'Doesn't Kill People' Looks Worse And Worse

In late May, Trump also said he had taken hydroxychloroquine for two weeks as a preventative against the coronavirus, even though studies have found that hydroxychloroquine has either no benefit or poses an even greater risk of death.

Carsyn Leigh Davis, 17, died last month after contracting COVID-19. She had battled cancer and a rare autoimmune disorder, and a medical examiner report found that she had gone to a church party with about 100 other children, where she did not wear a mask, before getting sick.

Nearly a week passed before her parents took her to the hospital. Before doing so, they gave her hydroxychloroquine. Her mother appeared to complain on Facebook that at the hospital, the doctors refused to give Davis more of the drug. She also posted comments in opposition to policies requiring people to wear masks.

And in a highly publicized incident in March, a couple in Arizona noticed that their fish tank cleaner contained chloroquine after hearing about the potential “cure” on TV. They took it, believing it would prevent them from contracting the illness. It immediately made them sick. The wife recovered, but her husband died.

There’s no evidence that all of these people received hydroxychloroquine directly because Trump mentioned it. But he gave it widespread mainstream attention and some credibility as a remedy.

In late March, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine usage with COVID-19 patients, although it admitted, “We do not know if it works for COVID-19.” The decision came under criticism, with some experts wondering if the agency buckled to political pressure from the White House.

“When EUA [emergency use authorization] status is sought or granted seemingly under pressure, it may also open a floodgate of efforts to promote unfounded use of other unproven treatments, risking a perception that special interests can influence FDA decisions,” wrote former FDA chief scientists Luciana Borio and Jesse Goodman.

In April, Rick Bright, who led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ― the federal agency in charge of coming up with a vaccine ― said he was demoted from his job after pressing for more investigation of hydroxychloroquine, saying the administration had put “politics and cronyism ahead of science.”

The FDA pulled its EUA for hydroxychloroquine in mid-June, saying the drug was “unlikely to be effective.”

Nevertheless, Trump has not entirely given up on touting the drug. On Monday, he tweeted about a new hydroxychloroquine study, calling on the FDA to “act now.”