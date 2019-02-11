Donald Trump Criticizes Rep. Ilhan Omar For Tweets: 'She Should Be Ashamed'

President Donald Trump weighed in Monday on a series of controversial tweets sent by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), saying the freshman lawmaker should be “ashamed of herself” for the comments some have called anti-Semitic.

“I think it was a terrible statement, and I don’t think her apology was adequate,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to El Paso, Texas, for a rally. When asked what Omar should have said instead, the president simply replied that “she knows what to say.”

Omar, who has been battling several accusations of anti-Semitism, found herself embroiled in controversy again this weekend. The lawmaker, who became one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress in November, wrote a tweet Sunday night in which she suggested American support for Israel was merely about money.

“It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” Omar wrote in reply to a tweet from journalist Glenn Greenwald, who was commenting on Republican support for pro-Israeli policies.

Critics from both parties, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), said the statement played into negative stereotypes about Jewish people.

“Anti-Semitism must be called out, confronted and condemned whenever it is encountered, without exception,” Pelosi and other House Democrats said in a statement. “We condemn these remarks and we call upon Congresswoman Omar to immediately apologize for these hurtful comments.”

Omar issued an apology on Monday, saying anti-Semitism was “real” and that she was “grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.”

“We have to always be willing to step back and think through criticism, just as I expect people to hear me when others attack me for my identity,” she wrote. “This is why I unequivocally apologize.”

The lawmaker also apologized last month for another tweet about Israel sent in 2012 in which she said the country had “hypnotized the world.”