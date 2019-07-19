Trump Attacks Media For Covering Racist Chant From His Supporters

President Donald Trump complained Friday on Twitter that the media was giving more attention to a racist chant from his supporters than “the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen.”

His comments seemingly referred to the four Democratic freshmen congresswomen — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) — who were the subject of a slew of racist tweets this week, in which he told them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

It is amazing how the Fake News Media became “crazed” over the chant “send her back” by a packed Arena (a record) crowd in the Great State of North Carolina, but is totally calm & accepting of the most vile and disgusting statements made by the three Radical Left Congresswomen... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

....Mainstream Media, which has lost all credibility, has either officially or unofficially become a part of the Radical Left Democrat Party. It is a sick partnership, so pathetic to watch! They even covered a tiny staged crowd as they greeted Foul Mouthed Omar in Minnesota, a... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

....State which I will win in #2020 because they can’t stand her and her hatred of our Country, and they appreciate all that I have done for them (opening up mining and MUCH more) which has led to the best employment & economic year in Minnesota’s long and beautiful history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

It is unclear which of the four congresswomen the president left out of his Friday tweets. Trump also did not specify what “statements” of theirs he was referring to.

At a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday night, Trump’s supporters broke out into a racist chant, yelling, “Send her back,” in reference to Omar, an American citizen who came to the U.S. from Somalia as a child.

The president’s Friday tweets seem to contradict his remarks on Thursday, when he tried to distance himself from the chant, falsely claiming that he had attempted to stop it.

“It started up rather fast,” Trump told reporters. “I would say that I was not happy with it. I disagree with it, but again, I didn’t say that. They did.”

But just moments after the chant took place, Trump reprised his own racist words.

“I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down. That’s why I say: If they don’t like it, let them leave. If they don’t love it, tell them to leave it,” he told the crowd on Wednesday. “I’m just saying, it’s their choice. They can come back when they want. I think in some cases they hate our country. And they’re so angry.”

Amid the president’s attacks, some of Omar’s constituents showed support for the congresswoman, with a crowd of about 150 people greeting her at a Minnesota airport and chanting “Welcome home, Ilhan.”

“It’s good to be home,” she ﻿tweeted.