Trump Tries To Distance Himself From Racist 'Send Her Back' Chant He Inspired

A day after President Donald Trump’s supporters broke out in a racist chant that called for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who immigrated to the United States as a refugee when she was a child, to return to Somalia, he’s now claiming that he was “not happy with it” and disagrees with the act.

Asked by reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday why he didn’t attempt to stop the chant of “Send her back,” Trump responded: “I think I did. I started speaking very quickly.”

“It was quite a chant,” he added. “And I felt a little bit badly about it.”

The president let the chant go on for about 13 seconds and never told the crowd to stop.

“It started up rather fast,” Trump continued, before going on to say: “I would say that I was not happy with it. I disagree with it, but, again, I didn’t say that. They did.”