Trump: Raids Against Immigrant Families Are Back On After July 4th

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the immigration raids he threatened to launch last month are back on.

“After July 4, a lot of people are going to be brought back out,” Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office, per The Hill.

Last month, Trump announced that some 2,000 undocumented immigrant families would be rounded up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in 10 cities. In response, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called Trump on June 21 and implored him to hold off.

Trump said he agreed to suspend the raids in the hope that Democrats and Republicans could forge a plan to deal with illegal immigration:

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

However, most of the suspension period was scheduled during the July 4th congressional recess when lawmakers weren’t even in Washington.

Administration officials told the media that the operation was actually delayed because of major concerns about officer safety. A number of police departments pointedly announced they would not aid ICE officers, and several mayors in targeted cities warned their immigrant communities in advance.

According to sources, ICE officials were also unprepared to deal with the logistics of detaining and deporting such a large number of immigrant families.